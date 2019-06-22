CLOSE
bet awards , beyonce , fashion
HomeEntertainment

17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History

Posted 5 hours ago

The 2019 BET Awards weekend kicks off yesterday, and it’s crazy to think that the show has been around for nearly 20 years! That means 18 years of the flyest, dopest and wackest fashion moments you’ve ever seen in your life. Fashion trends change every year,  but It’s safe to say that this year will be one of the most powerful moments of blackness we’ve seen in a while.

Black awards shows are known for having the boldest, Blackest style moments out of all the red carpets out there. It’s only right to show up in your bestest when you’re celebrating your people. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent — the style at the black awards shows are usually a fashion force to be reckoned with.

From trashy to wacky — check out some of the wildest fashion moments in BET Awards history.

1. Trina definitely came a long way since 2000.

BET Awards Source:Getty

2. Solange’s style transformation is unmatched.

BET Awards Source:Getty

3. Thank God for Remy’s glow up!

BET Awards Source:Getty

4. Lil Mama, what was this hair?

BET Awards Source:Getty

5. Not for the BET Awards, sis.

BET Awards Source:Getty

6. We’ll let this one slide, Kim Whitley. For the culture.

BET Awards Source:Getty

7. Really, Tyrese?

BET Awards Source:Getty

8. Lil Kim has had better looks.

BET Awards Source:Getty

9. Trina strikes again

BET Awards Source:Getty

10. Sorry, Megan. This wasn’t even fashionable 14 yrs ago.

BET Awards Source:Getty

11. Pretty Ricky looked pretty hot in these get ups.

BET Awards Source:Getty

12. Yo Gotti looked as if he came straight off the block to the red carpet.

BET Awards Source:Getty

13. Holy Denim, MJB!

BET Awards Source:Getty

14. We LOVE Taraji! Just not this hair.

BET Awards Source:Getty

15. Before Jilly from Philly found her swag.

BET Awards Source:Getty

16. We kinda expect this from Cee-Lo now.

BET Awards Source:Getty

17. Lil Kim put it all on the line this year,

BET Awards Source:Getty
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close