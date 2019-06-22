17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History

The 2019 BET Awards weekend kicks off yesterday, and it’s crazy to think that the show has been around for nearly 20 years! That means 18 years of the flyest, dopest and wackest fashion moments you’ve ever seen in your life. Fashion trends change every year, but It’s safe to say that this year will be one of the most powerful moments of blackness we’ve seen in a while.

Black awards shows are known for having the boldest, Blackest style moments out of all the red carpets out there. It’s only right to show up in your bestest when you’re celebrating your people. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent — the style at the black awards shows are usually a fashion force to be reckoned with.

From trashy to wacky — check out some of the wildest fashion moments in BET Awards history.