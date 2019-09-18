Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades later, the 47-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her.

Thanks to Instagram, Mrs. Pinkett-Smith has gotten her second wind in the Entertainment industry. Her Facebook series Red Table Talk is Emmy nominated, and her kind words send ripples across the Internet on a daily basis.

Another gem from Jada Pinkett Smith "People don't break my heart its my false beliefs around love and my unrealistic exceptions of people that break my heart." pic.twitter.com/OaWRdbIVBM — Black News & Business Promo (@Blacknewspromo) April 22, 2019

The fact that she’s still smoking hot just adds to her perfect aura.

jada pinkett ages like fine wine, she’s gorgeous. — ⚜️ (@DAngelord_) July 18, 2019

Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.