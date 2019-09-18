CLOSE
Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith

Posted 2 hours ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades later, the 47-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her.

Thanks to Instagram, Mrs. Pinkett-Smith has gotten her second wind in the Entertainment industry. Her Facebook series Red Table Talk is Emmy nominated, and her kind words send ripples across the Internet on a daily basis.

The fact that she’s still smoking hot just adds to her perfect aura.

 

Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

1. Bikini Clad

2. Smoking hot.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Bad Gal Jada

4. Skin Goals

Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨

5. Stunner

6. Prettiful

7.

Good Morning🌞

8. Queen.

Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac Source:Getty

9. Shut. It. Down.

'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening Source:Getty

10. A Beaute

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

11. Simple

Jada Pinkett Smith at Black Girls Rock Source:Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

12. Hey there!

