50 cent , g-unit , lloyd banks
18 Throwback Photos Of G-Unit

Posted May 10, 2016

1. My neck stay blinging, my rims stay gleaming, I’m shining man.

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2004 - Show Source:Getty

2. Go ‘head and envy me, I’m Rap’s M.V.P.

Juvenile and Game of G-Unit at MTVs 'TRL' - August 18 2004 Source:Getty

3. I’ll teach you how to stunt.

Lloyd Banks and Young Buck of G-Unit Stop by MTV's 'Summer on the Run' Beach House 2004 Source:Getty

4. I’m a gangsta, you’ll find out for sure if you ever step on my toes.

Summer Jam 2004 Source:Getty

5. Shawty so seductive dancing on me.

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2004 - Show Source:Getty

6. Hate it or love it, the underdog’s on top.

Game from G-Unit at Whiskys Source:Getty

7. It’s nothing but a G thang.

Young Buck of G-Unit Visits MTV's 'TRL' - August 23, 2004 Source:Getty

8. Stay in your place, I recommend – or say “Hello” to my little friend.

Summer Jam 2004 Source:Getty

9. Light the roof on fire.

50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless Source:Getty

10. I wanna be the reason you smile.

50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless Source:Getty

11. I’m so hood, I can’t help it – love me for being me.

MTV TRL With Lloyd Banks and Vin Diesel at The Beach House In Long Beach, CA Source:Getty

12. To make her feel special, I let her call me by my government name.

The 46th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. I stay G’ed up.

G-Unit Reunites For Fan Meet And Greet Source:Getty
