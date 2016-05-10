18 Throwback Photos Of G-Unit

1. My neck stay blinging, my rims stay gleaming, I’m shining man.Source:Getty
2. Go ‘head and envy me, I’m Rap’s M.V.P.Source:Getty
3. I’ll teach you how to stunt.Source:Getty
4. I’m a gangsta, you’ll find out for sure if you ever step on my toes.Source:Getty
5. Shawty so seductive dancing on me.Source:Getty
6. Hate it or love it, the underdog’s on top.Source:Getty
7. It’s nothing but a G thang.Source:Getty
8. Stay in your place, I recommend – or say “Hello” to my little friend.Source:Getty
9. Light the roof on fire.Source:Getty
10. I wanna be the reason you smile.Source:Getty
11. I’m so hood, I can’t help it – love me for being me.Source:Getty
12. To make her feel special, I let her call me by my government name.Source:Getty
13. I stay G’ed up.Source:Getty
You May Also Like