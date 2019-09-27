19 Things Millennials Can’t Stop Doing Once They Start

Living life as a millennial isn’t easy, but I will say one thing — there’s never a dull moment.
From being around for the rise of social media to sitting through all these unnecessary reboots, you never really know what your day is going to bring, especially since the millennial age range is so extensive. BUT, there are some noticeable patterns between us all.
LIST: We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The ’90s Instead Of TV Show Reboots
For example, we’re pretty much all addicted to Instagram or Twitter, or both. We all have an opinion on Kanye West. Most of us brunch HARD. And, we might be the most sarcastic, trolling motherf*ckers on the planet.
Take a look at my Things Millennials Can’t Stop Doing Once They Start list below and let me know if you agree? But honestly, even if you don’t, you know it’s all TRUE.
1. Posting inspirational quotes.
We’re all guilty of it.
2. Defending Future.
It seems like not a day goes by where FutureHive isn’t riding for their King.
3. Waking up late for work.
Once you start, it’s hard to stop.
4. Pumpkin Spice.
100%. Addicted.
5. Saying “Black men don’t cheat.”
Er….
6. Lace fronts.
We’re kinda obsessed.
7. Jacquees remixes.
a.k.a the ‘King’ of R&B.
8. Scamming.
No shade.
9. Fashion Nova.
… and Fashion Nova Men’s. Don’t play.
10. Trolling.
Our favorite pastime.
11. Reading Bossip headlines.
No better way to start your day than with some headline HEAT.
12. Plastic surgery.
Issa slippery slope.
13. Streaming.
What are commercials?
14. Spoilers.
Stay off Twitter if you didn’t tune in on time because you WILL be mad.
15. Brunch.
Day drinking is a thing.
16. The Brunch Boot.
LMAO.
17. D’usse.
Driving DaBoat.
18. Stanning Drake.
Issa whole lifestyle.
19. Nike Tech ‘fits.
Hey, fellas!
You May Also Like