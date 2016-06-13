CLOSE
2016 Tony Awards , red carpet
2016 Tony Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Posted June 13, 2016

1. Actress/Filmmaker Lupita Nyong’o looked gorgeous in floral.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

2. Model Joan Smalls wore an eclectic gown.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

3. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson looked dapper.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

4. Actor Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka were a sight for sore eyes.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

5. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead was glowing.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

6. Actress Busy Philipps looked pretty in pink.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

7. Actress Lucy Liu went for the lemonade look.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

8. Singer Leona Lewis was classic in black.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

9. Actress Uzo Aduba wore electric blue.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

10. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal went for a classic tux.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

11. Actress Danai Gurira looked gorgeous in yellow.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

12. TV personality and Tony host James Corden & Julia Carey.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

13. “Hamilton” actor/creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won big.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

14. Actress Michelle Williams went for white.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

15. Rapper/Actor Common was dashing as always.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

16. Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

17. Actor Zachary Levi in a gray suit.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News

18. British singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo.

2016 Tony Awards - red carpet arrivals Source:Splash News
