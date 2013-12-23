26 Pictures Of Kendall Jenner Being Completely Freaked Out By The Paparazzi (PHOTOS)

1. Kendall’s giving the “I got the feeling, somebody’s watching me!” face.
2. We wonder if this stuffed animal can breath after being super snugged by a camera shy Kendall.
3. “Maybe If I cover the side of my face with one hand, they won’t know that I’m Kendall Jenner.”
4. “Since that didn’t work, maybe if I cover my face with TWO hands and a cup of chocolate ice they won’t know that it’s me!”
5. It seems as though hiding behind things hasn’t worked well for the starlet. Maybe she should change her hair like the guy sitting down. Paps will never notice her then!
6. Kendall figured, if this could work for Michael Jackson’s infant son Blanket, it could work for her 5’10 frame. Sorry Kendall, it’s hard to not be in awe of those supermodel legs.
7. Pretending that the sun is in your eye is the perfect way to hide from the paparazzi. At least until they notice that you’re Kendall Jenner standing next to Khloe Kardashian.
8. “Kim? Kourtney? Khloe? Mom? Kanye? Save me!”
9. “Dammit Kylie, I should’ve stayed home tonight to watch the Kardashian Christmas Episode! Now I have to hide from the paps!”
10. Maybe if she would’ve added a black shirt to match her black jeans, the black stitched jacket and black SUV in the background, she would’ve gone out unnoticed…
11. …Or maybe not.
12. “I hope my midriff doesn’t cause too much of a stir….Oh, nevermind.”
13. We’re guessing Kendall thought that the overalls short set and glasses would make her look like a ‘normal teen.’ WRONG! She’s way too stunning.
14. Kendall probably figured that borrowing Bruce Jenner’s hat would make the paps less interested in her…
15. …So she wore it twice.
16. Pairing hoodies with shades is an age old tactic that celebs use to shun off the paparazzi, while unknowingly attracting them.
17. Maybe when Kendall is aware that she’s a gorgeous girl who other girls aspire to be, she wouldn’t want to hide from the paps. Just look at Kim.
18. Note to Kendall, if you want to avoid photog attention, maybe you should spare us the jealousy and not strut the sidewalk like a cat walk. For the sake of our self esteem.
19. “They’ll never notice two beautiful teenage girls pulling up to a drive-thru in a Mercedes G- Wagon.”
20. With mom Kris Jenner soaking in all of the spotlight, camera shy Kendall has officially found the perfect hiding spot.
21. Word to the wise, looking like a modern day Cindy Crawford isn’t helping your case against the paps, Kendall. We can’t get enough of you!
22. Looks like Kendall almost got away with her attempt to not be noticed by the paps. Although she was decked out in homeless chic, the photogs could spot a Kardashian/Jenner from a mile away!
23. “Ok, Maybe they’ll be so excited to see heartthrob Harry that they won’t notice little ol’ me!” Sorry, wrong again Kendall.
24. The paparazzi couldn’t even wait for her to make it to baggage claim before they started snapping pics! Hope she had everything she needed to get camera ready already in her purse, and not in her luggage. But it doesn’t matter, she’s Kendall Jenner!
25. At least the photogs were nice enough to wait until she grabbed her luggage and made it outside this time. They must genuinely love attacking the Jenner clan.
26. With the paps all in her face, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kendall would eventually go on a Kanye rant! *cue New Slaves*
