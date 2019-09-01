Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF

Ever since Zendaya Coleman stepped on the scene, she was one of the young stars that kids could look up to. The older she got, the actress became gold woman fashion goals.

Before Kylie Jenner tried to convince folks that she was the queen of hair, Zendaya has been showing and proving, hunty.

In honor of the star’s 23rd birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her hair moments that we all wanted to copy after.