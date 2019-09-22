CLOSE
And The Emmy Goes To: Zendaya’s Royal Green Dress And Red Hair Totally Stole The Show

Posted 15 hours ago

zendaya

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty

Zendaya never really disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks — but for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, she totally outdid herself. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet in a stunning, sheer, green corset topped off with soft, flowy ruby red wavy hair.

zendaya

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty

Although she’s just a presenter at this year’s show, next year her show Euphoria is eligible for nominations. Either way, we’re just happy to see such magic and beauty coming at bus all at once. But Zendaya is far from new to this. She’s true to this.

Ever since she stepped on the scene as a Disney star,  Z has been one of the young stars that kids could look up to. The older she got, the actress became gold woman fashion goals. Before Kylie Jenner tried to convince folks that she was the queen of hair, Zendaya has been showing and proving, hunty.

zendaya

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty

In honor of the star’s STUNNING red carpet look,  let’s take a look back at some of her hair moments that we all wanted to copy after.

1. Yasss, pixie!

View this post on Instagram

A platinum blonde pixie tonight cause why not?

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

Z looks good in every hair style. But this Blond Pixie is a whole look.

2. This!

Source:false

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this badass-ness.

3. Unforgettable

Source:false

This wild from moment from the 2017 Met Gala is everything.

4. Regal

Source:false

These braids though.

5. Top Knot Envy

View this post on Instagram

Miss Simone♥️

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

You can’t go wrong with a top knot. But for some reason, Z’s always looks effortless.

6. Come Through Sis!

View this post on Instagram

🏆

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

Zendaya may have to bring this one back!

7. Bobbin’ It

View this post on Instagram

On the carpet....

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

This bob moment at the 2016 Met Gala solidified Z as a hair icon.

8. Curly Gang

View this post on Instagram

🦁

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

So. Much. Hairrrr.

9. Wavy

View this post on Instagram

Finger wavy

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

Zendaya is the best thing to happen to finger waves since Missy Elliott.

10. Cut Life

View this post on Instagram

Halle Berrrrrrryyyyyyy Halle Berry

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

Z always gives us life when rocking the short cuts.

11. Cornrow Connoisseur

View this post on Instagram

Carefree...free of care

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Source:false

Zendaya was rocking her rows before it became a Hollywood trend.

12. Grown

Source:false

This ‘do gives Z a more mature, boss woman look. We like it.

