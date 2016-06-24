CLOSE
birthday , fashion , natural hair
30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

Posted June 24, 2016

1. Solange Knowles puts a spin on all white for her wedding.

Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Wedding Day Source:Getty

2. The slayage needs a moment.

Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Wedding Day Source:Getty

3. She really pulled no punches at the 2016 Met Gala.

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

4. Solange shows off her long legs in a colorful ‘fit she paired with natural locks.

'See What Unfolds' Live Performance Source:Getty

5. Stunning at the 2012 Met Gala.

'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

6. Baby in blue.

Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 4 Source:Getty

7. What style, what a smile.

2013 Northside Festival - Day 4 Source:Getty

8. Solo goes braless at the 2016 Regent Street Flagship store opening in London.

Michael Kors Private Dinner Source:Getty

9. She even slays her everyday ‘fits.

RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON Source:Getty

10. When your style comes in different shapes and sizes.

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala Source:Getty

11. Carven fashion show in Paris.

Solange Knowles arrives at Carven fashion show in Paris Source:Splash News

12. Solange kills all white at the ‘Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim’ Book Launch Party.

'Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim' Book Launch Party Source:Getty

13. She’s always ready for her close-up.

'Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim' Book Launch Party Source:Getty

14. Solange goes floral with a red lippie.

American Ballet Theatre Opening Night Fall New York City Center Gala Source:Getty

15. Front row at the 2016 Prabal Gurung NY Fashion Week show.

Prabal Gurung - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

16. Solo’s got many talents – getting the party live is one of ’em.

Prabal Garung at Lexus Design Disrupted Source:Getty

17. Pretty in pink.

Milly - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

18. Seriously gorgeous at this year’s NY Fashion Week.

Milly - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

19. She always shows out for her man.

'You've Got To Be Seen Green!' Party Source:Getty

20. Oh-so-militant.

H&M Sydney Flagship Store VIP Party Source:Getty

21. Solange’s color palette knows no bounds.

LOUIS XIII Toasts To '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. A close-up of Solo show-stopping in L.A.

LOUIS XIII Toasts To '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Pretty in purple.

Tibi - Front Row - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

24. Solo embraces NY’s Spring weather in a casual, but super cute ‘fit.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 20, 2016 Source:Getty

25. Bonnaroo looks good on baby girl.

2013 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

26. Look at her rock the 2013 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival stage.

2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

27. Glamour girl.

Glamour Magazine Honors The 22nd Annual Women Of The Year - Red Carpet Source:Getty

28. Can you handle it?

Solange Listening Party For New Album 'True' Source:Getty

29. Money green at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

30. Pure perfection.

2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 7 Source:Getty
