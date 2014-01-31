33 Cool Ass Pictures Of Jay-Z That Look Completely Staged (PHOTOS)

1. Bridget Kelly, Jay Z, and The-Dream
2. J. Cole and Jay Z
3. Jay Z, Rita Ora, and The-Dream
4. Jay Z and Kevin Hart
5. Jay Z and Rihanna
6. Jay Z and Rita Ora
7. Jay Z and Jaden Smith
8. T.I. and Jay Z
9. Jay Z and Jaden Smith
10. Jay Z
11. Jay Z
12. Jay Z
13. Jay Z at the Legends of Summer After-Party in Chicago.
14. Jay Z and L.A. Reid
15. Jay Z at UJA-Federation Music Visionary Of 2013.
16. Jay Z at UJA-Federation Music Visionary Of 2013.
17. Pharrell, his wife Helen, Jay Z, and Beyonce
18. Jay Z and Skylar Diggins
19. Jay Z at the 55th Annual GRAMMYs.
20. Beyonce, Jay Z, and Drake
21. Nas and Jay Z
22. Jay Z and Warren Buffet
23. Jay Z and Warren Buffet
24. Jay Z at the American League Champion Series in 2011.
25. Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2011 US Open.
26. Jay Z at Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets.
27. Yasiin Bey and Jay Z
28. Michael Bloomberg and Jay Z
29. Jay Z and Metta World Peace
30. Jay Z at the Audemars Piguet And The Tony Awards’ “Time To Give” Auction.
31. Jay Z at the Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers game.
32. Jay Z
33. Forest Whitaker and Jay Z at the 2006 GQ Men of Year Awards
