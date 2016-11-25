CLOSE
9 Things You Never Knew About Durban, South Africa

Posted November 25, 2016

1. Gateway Mall

Gateway Shopping Centre Source:Getty

Durban is home to the biggest mall in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere. Gateway Mall was modeled on Minnesota’s Mall of America and houses over 350 stores, 70 restaurants, 18 movie theaters, and more.

2. Ushaka Marine World

A South African marine diver, dressed in Source:Getty

Durban is also home to the 5th largest aquarium in the world.

3. Surf City

Surfer tuberiding a wave, Brighton Beach, Durban, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa Source:Getty

Durban is known as Surf City because it’s one of the county’s top surfing spots. The water’s very warm all year ’round so you can wear shorts to surf, instead of wetsuits.

4. An Indian Influence

Group of happy Indian children walking across sand dunes, India Source:Getty

People of Indian descent make up 40% of the city’s population. Also, Mahatma Ghandi first began his political and social activism career in Durban.

5. Shark Obsession

Sharks Source:Getty

Durban’s rugby team is named The Sharks and for good reason. Back in the day, the city suffered five deadly shark attacks between December 1957 and April 1958. That period of time is now known as Black December. In 1962, the Natal Sharks Board was created to deal with the shark issue, as more fatalities continued to occur.

6. Major Whale City

Killer Whale Source:Getty

Durban is also a really great place to whale watch. In fact, it’s one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.

7. Bunny Chow

Bunny chow (curry in hollowed out loaf of bread), Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Source:Getty

Bunny Chow, a hollowed out loaf of bread filled with curry, is one of Durban’s most popular dishes.

8. The Zulu Community

South Africa - Nelson Mandela Funeral in Qunu Source:Getty

Durban is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Province, where many Zulu currently live.

9. Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela Casting His Vote Source:Getty

The Former President of South Africa cast his first democratic ballot at Ohlange High School near Durban. It was the first election all races were allowed to participate in.

