9 Things You Never Knew About Durban, South Africa

1. Gateway Mall
Durban is home to the biggest mall in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere. Gateway Mall was modeled on Minnesota’s Mall of America and houses over 350 stores, 70 restaurants, 18 movie theaters, and more.
2. Ushaka Marine World
Durban is also home to the 5th largest aquarium in the world.
3. Surf City
Durban is known as Surf City because it’s one of the county’s top surfing spots. The water’s very warm all year ’round so you can wear shorts to surf, instead of wetsuits.
4. An Indian Influence
People of Indian descent make up 40% of the city’s population. Also, Mahatma Ghandi first began his political and social activism career in Durban.
5. Shark Obsession
Durban’s rugby team is named The Sharks and for good reason. Back in the day, the city suffered five deadly shark attacks between December 1957 and April 1958. That period of time is now known as Black December. In 1962, the Natal Sharks Board was created to deal with the shark issue, as more fatalities continued to occur.
6. Major Whale City
Durban is also a really great place to whale watch. In fact, it’s one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.
7. Bunny Chow
Bunny Chow, a hollowed out loaf of bread filled with curry, is one of Durban’s most popular dishes.
8. The Zulu Community
Durban is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Province, where many Zulu currently live.
9. Nelson Mandela
The Former President of South Africa cast his first democratic ballot at Ohlange High School near Durban. It was the first election all races were allowed to participate in.