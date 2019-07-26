Looking At These Photos You’d Never Guess ‘Grown-ish’ Star Francia Raisa Turns 31 Today

From television to film, Francia Raisa is a respected actress in the game and today is her 31st birthday, so we couldn’t let it go by without showing love. Best known for her roles in Bring It On: All or Nothing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and most recently Grown-ish, Francia has been killing sh*t in front of the camera since the early 00s. Still, you’d never know she isn’t in her teens/early 20s like the rest of her Grown-ish fam.

Seriously…. she doesn’t look a minute older than Yara Shahidi, who by the way is 19 years old.

If you haven’t tuned in to their hit Freeform series, you’re missing out. Between the star-studded cast and pointed writing covering a variety of topics, Grown-ish is one of the best sitcoms on the small screen right now. Help us wish Francia a happy, happy birthday and check out some of her best Instagram shots below. Looking great, lady!

