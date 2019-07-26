CLOSE
Francia Raisa , Grown-ish
HomeTV

Looking At These Photos You’d Never Guess ‘Grown-ish’ Star Francia Raisa Turns 31 Today

Posted July 26, 2019

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Two

Pictured: ‘Grown-ish’ stars Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, and Francia Raisa | Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

From television to film, Francia Raisa is a respected actress in the game and today is her 31st birthday, so we couldn’t let it go by without showing love. Best known for her roles in Bring It On: All or Nothing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and most recently Grown-ish, Francia has been killing sh*t in front of the camera since the early 00s. Still, you’d never know she isn’t in her teens/early 20s like the rest of her Grown-ish fam.

Seriously…. she doesn’t look a minute older than Yara Shahidi, who by the way is 19 years old.

View this post on Instagram

Episode 1 🎬

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

If you haven’t tuned in to their hit Freeform series, you’re missing out. Between the star-studded cast and pointed writing covering a variety of topics, Grown-ish is one of the best sitcoms on the small screen right now. Help us wish Francia a happy, happy birthday and check out some of her best Instagram shots below. Looking great, lady!

QUIZ: Lela, LisaRaye, Mo, Or Nicole: Which Bad Black Auntie Are You?

1.

View this post on Instagram

Listen, do I wish I was doing this right now? Duh! But more importantly I’m glad I did. I haven’t taken a vacation in years! YEARS!!! I’m a workaholic, I suffer from anxiety, and I don’t know how to shut off my mind. I forced myself to do it on this trip (apologies to my reps for all the delayed emails.).... Being back home now I realized that my battery was basically at 2% in power saving mode. I feel fully charged and more confident to take on the world. I allowed myself to breathe for a few days which I can honestly say helped my anxiety. Moral of the story is, even if it’s a staycation, it’s important to do what you can to allow yourself to breathe and recharge for a few days..... And it’s ok to.

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Francia won 😉

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Good Browvibes

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Bad hair days - Makeup by me 🙋🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Enlightenment. Liberty. Freedom 🗽

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Boating 🎈

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close