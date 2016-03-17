All The Real Reasons We Love Rob Kardashian

1. He had a lot of fun with Chyna and Cairo at LEGOLAND.
For example.
2. …And every time he comes for Kim, it goes viral.Source:Getty
Most recently, he called Kim “the bitch from ‘Gone Girl'” and it was the Kim K. diss heard ’round the world.
3. It’s Rob’s world and Kanye’s just living in it. Besides Hov, who else has achieved such notoriety?Source:Splash News
Rob chucked the deuces at Kim & Kanye’s fairytale wedding. He had his own issues to worry about.
4. Rob’s actually a sensitive mama’s boy.Source:Getty
Sweet, right?
5. He’s a college grad.Source:Getty
Rob graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business back in 2009.
