All The Real Reasons We Love Rob Kardashian

1. He had a lot of fun with Chyna and Cairo at LEGOLAND. For example.

2. …And every time he comes for Kim, it goes viral. Source:Getty Most recently, he called Kim “the bitch from ‘Gone Girl'” and it was the Kim K. diss heard ’round the world.

3. It’s Rob’s world and Kanye’s just living in it. Besides Hov, who else has achieved such notoriety? Source:Splash News Rob chucked the deuces at Kim & Kanye’s fairytale wedding. He had his own issues to worry about.

4. Rob’s actually a sensitive mama’s boy. Source:Getty Sweet, right?