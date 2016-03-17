CLOSE
All The Real Reasons We Love Rob Kardashian

Posted March 17, 2016

1. He had a lot of fun with Chyna and Cairo at LEGOLAND.

For example.

2. …And every time he comes for Kim, it goes viral.

World's Most Beautiful Magazine Launch Event Source:Getty

Most recently, he called Kim “the bitch from ‘Gone Girl'” and it was the Kim K. diss heard ’round the world.

3. It’s Rob’s world and Kanye’s just living in it. Besides Hov, who else has achieved such notoriety?

Rob Kardashian, Source:Splash News

Rob chucked the deuces at Kim & Kanye’s fairytale wedding. He had his own issues to worry about.

4. Rob’s actually a sensitive mama’s boy.

Kardashian Khaos Launches Rob Kardashian's Arthur George Street Sock Line Source:Getty

Sweet, right?

5. He’s a college grad.

Snoop Lion performs At 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage Source:Getty

Rob graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business back in 2009.

