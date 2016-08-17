All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

1. She’s not into Photoshopping her cellulite.
2. Her disdain for Donald Trump is pretty clear.
“Happy birthday, you monumental asshole”
3. She scrambles her own eggs.
“Mother’s Day Brunch – low and slow scrambled eggs, chicken and waffles and roasted bacon, oh my!”
4. Clearly, she’s #BeyHive.
🐝🐝🐝
5. Like our pets, her dog can’t escape her madness.
6. She makes major announcements on Instagram.
“John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant 🙂 As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx”
7. We love NSYNC too.
“Redecorating my dressing room with only the finest things”
8. Kim Kardashian is our bestie in our head.
9. Not all her selfies come out picture perfect.
10. And last but not least, she’s still into the best gift ever – an Easy Bake Oven.
You May Also Like