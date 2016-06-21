CLOSE
Check Out Beyoncé’s Hawaiian Vacation With Blue Ivy & Jay Z

Posted June 21, 2016

1. We hear Jay Z is the ultimate dance partner.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

2. Beyonce frolics in the grass.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

3. Even from a distance, she’s so “Lemonade.”

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

4. Blonde hair and sunshine.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

5. Blue Ivy makes some friends by the ocean.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

6. Say ‘cheese!’

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

7. Beyonce in all her island glory.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

8. An interpretive dance starring Blue Ivy and Jay Z.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

9. Mama Bey catches an adorable moment on her iPhone.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

10. Daddy-daughter time by the water.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

11. Splash!

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

12. She got her drink and her two-step.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

13. Lovers and friends

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

14. Jay and Bey share a kiss.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

15. Fun in the sun

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

16. Quick, strike a pose!

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

17. Bey takes a walk on the sand with her hubby.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

18. Victory lap!

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

19. Bey captures a black-and-white still of Jay Z.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

20. Blue Ivy falls asleep in her mom’s arms.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

21. Classic beauty

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

22. Timeless love

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

23. Bey and Blue take a stroll looking as sweet as lemonade

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

24. Daddy Lessons

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

25. A beautiful Blue mermaid

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

26. Black girl magic

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

27. You know what to do when life gives you lemons

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

28. Bike rides with bae. Classic

Beyonce Source:Beyonce.com

29. When your baecation comes to a close.

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com
