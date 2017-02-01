Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted February 1, 2017
Posted February 1, 2017
Beyoncé made the big announcement on the first day of Black History Month.
if i kill myself now will i be reincarnated as one of beyonce's twins— 2 cent trollop (@johnfkennerly) February 1, 2017
if i kill myself now will i be reincarnated as one of beyonce's twins
Donald trump:"make America great again"Beyoncé:"okay" *becomes pregnant with twins*— puta (@KATNlSSLAWRENCE) February 1, 2017
Donald trump:"make America great again"Beyoncé:"okay" *becomes pregnant with twins*
Y’all really be so mad that we love Beyonce lmao .— yanna 🤫 (@Yabandzzz) February 1, 2017
Y’all really be so mad that we love Beyonce lmao .
Yo my TL really jus went Beyoncé Brazy!— $olid (@Wild6ix) February 1, 2017
Yo my TL really jus went Beyoncé Brazy!
When Blue realizes she gotta share the inheritance money now and probably can only afford to cop five islands pic.twitter.com/Gh8fZBjJxE— 📍L.A. 🌴 (@MichellCClark) February 1, 2017
When Blue realizes she gotta share the inheritance money now and probably can only afford to cop five islands pic.twitter.com/Gh8fZBjJxE
When Jay doesn't see his name in any of the tweets pic.twitter.com/pFxU20ypQH— 📍L.A. 🌴 (@MichellCClark) February 1, 2017
When Jay doesn't see his name in any of the tweets pic.twitter.com/pFxU20ypQH
SIGN UP FOR THE GLOBALGRIND NEWSLETTER