Beyonce's Mrs. Carter World Tour Looks (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Beyonce layers it up in Emilio Pucci designs <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
2. 2. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce's stage design
3. 3. Bey was short, shimmery and all things Diva when she stepped on stage in this Emilio Pucci design <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
4. 4. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce's stage design
5. 5. Beyonce got naughty in this Emilo Pucci Designed sequin onesie get up. Photo Credit: Splash News
6. 6. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce's stage design
7. 7. We all know what trench coats mean….something naughty is hiding underneath. <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
8. 8. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce's stage design
9. 9. Beyonce hits the stage for the Mrs. Carter world tour in this pseudo revealing one piece from The Blondes <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
10. 10. Beyonce gets red hot in this regal dress turned signature one piece <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
11. 11. This white onesie number made for a romantic presence on stage. <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
12. 12. Beyonce got down to crazy in love in this gold and black performance number <p> Photo Credit: Splash News
You May Also Like
comments – add yours