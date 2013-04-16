Home

Beyonce's Mrs. Carter World Tour Looks (PHOTOS)

Posted April 16, 2013

Leave a comment

1. 1. Beyonce layers it up in Emilio Pucci designs <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

2. 2. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce&apos;s stage design

3. 3. Bey was short, shimmery and all things Diva when she stepped on stage in this Emilio Pucci design <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

4. 4. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce&apos;s stage design

5. 5. Beyonce got naughty in this Emilo Pucci Designed sequin onesie get up. Photo Credit: Splash News

6. 6. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce&apos;s stage design

7. 7. We all know what trench coats mean….something naughty is hiding underneath. <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

8. 8. An Emilio Pucci sketch of Beyonce&apos;s stage design

9. 9. Beyonce hits the stage for the Mrs. Carter world tour in this pseudo revealing one piece from The Blondes <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

10. 10. Beyonce gets red hot in this regal dress turned signature one piece <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

11. 11. This white onesie number made for a romantic presence on stage. <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

12. 12. Beyonce got down to crazy in love in this gold and black performance number <p> Photo Credit: Splash News

Leave a comment
You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close