Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy’s girlfriend’s brother isn’t enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.
1. Although Chyna didn’t win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she’d be the newest sister.Source:Getty
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.Source:Splash News
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna’s real last name).Source:Getty
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.Source:Getty
