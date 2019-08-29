Not For The Faint Of Heart: 26 Photos Of Famous Black Men Shamelessly Flexing For The ‘Gram

Just after Missy Elliott tore sh*t down at the MTV VMA Awards, one of her very good friends and longtime collaborators, Timbaland, went viral.

The famed producer hit Instagram with a photo of his weight loss thus far, flexing his muscles and urging fans to work on their health. “Work n progress,” he captioned the pic. “Stay committed. Stay focus[ed]. Continue to diet!!” Countless celebs reacted to his summer body. Andre Harrell responded, “U r inspiring. Keep going Tim 😎.” The ever beautiful Keri Hilson commented, “Oh ok, Timayyy! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” and the sex symbol himself, Ginuwine, applauded his peer, writing “”Lets go champ!!!!!”

Timbaland is working hard and it shows.