Not For The Faint Of Heart: 26 Photos Of Famous Black Men Shamelessly Flexing For The ‘Gram

Posted 4 hours ago

Just after Missy Elliott tore sh*t down at the MTV VMA Awards, one of her very good friends and longtime collaborators, Timbaland, went viral.

The famed producer hit Instagram with a photo of his weight loss thus far, flexing his muscles and urging fans to work on their health. “Work n progress,” he captioned the pic. “Stay committed. Stay focus[ed]. Continue to diet!!” Countless celebs reacted to his summer body. Andre Harrell responded, “U r inspiring. Keep going Tim 😎.” The ever beautiful Keri Hilson commented, “Oh ok, Timayyy! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” and the sex symbol himself, Ginuwine, applauded his peer, writing “”Lets go champ!!!!!”

Timbaland is working hard and it shows. Check out 25 more famous Black men shamelessly showing off their guns for the ‘Gram.

1. Bryshere Gray

2. The Rock

3. Justin Combs

🌴

4. Safaree

5. Trevante Rhodes

6. King James

7. Dwyane Wade

This is not an #ad. This is me. This is my life.

8. Travis Scott

Woo. 0

9. Tank

10. Shemar Moore

11. Wiz Khalifa

12. Omarion

13. Busta Rhymes

It’s almost time... 👀👀👀🤫

14. Lil Nas X

a less aggressive whoa

15. Idris Elba

16. Dyllon Burnside

17. Big Sean

18. Kevin Hart

19. Trevante Rhodes

Nobody wins when the family feuds..

20. Mehcad Brooks

21. Ty Dolla $ign

The $ymbol 🤤

22. Gucci Mane

Let me motivate U Keep Watching Me 💪🏿

23. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Horse Power 🐎

24. Drake

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

25. Mario

