Woke Up Like This: 18 Natural-Bodied Baddies (Other Than Rih & Bey)

Posted 3 hours ago

Ari Lennox

Source: Via Dreamville

It’s your body, so whatever you do to and with it is your choice. But I’d be lying if I said I’m not hoping for the day when folks feel more confident in their God-given beauty.

In recent years, some of the most famous women of our time became openly obsessed with plastic surgery, influencing generations and generations of young people who would go on to seek elective cosmetic enhancements — many of which are dangerous. Thankfully, we’ve still got some natural-bodied baddies that are making sure to love themselves as they are, OUT LOUD. Dreamville singer Ari Lennox is one of my favorite examples of self-love.

At absolutely any given moment you can head over to Ari’s IG or Twitter profile to see Ari simply being Ari… and it’s the breath of fresh air we’ve been needing. I mean………

Check out the recent Ari moment that inspired this post below, plus a ton of other famous Black women who fit the profile. But of course, the MOST famous natural baddies are Rihanna and Beyoncé, so shoutout to them!

1. Ari Lennox

2. Ashanti

View this post on Instagram

Strawberry Short Cake 🍓🎂 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3. Meg Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot Girl Shit

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

4. Justine Skye

View this post on Instagram

🌼🌸🌼🌸

A post shared by 🔊 (@justineskye) on

5. Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

My merch cute affffff 🤗

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

6. Hennessy Carolina

7. Chanel Iman

8. SZA

View this post on Instagram

💗🍭🍬 @iam_jonathan_

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

9. Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods

View this post on Instagram

🦈

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10. Gabrielle Union

11. Karrueche

View this post on Instagram

💥

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

12. Rhyon Nicole Brown

13. Dnay B.

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed💋

A post shared by Dnay B (@dnaybisme) on

14. Ciara

15. Raven Goodwin

View this post on Instagram

Spice up ya life ! 🌶 @fashionnovacurve

A post shared by Raven Goodwin (@ravengoodwin) on

16. Zendaya

17. Chloe Bailey

View this post on Instagram

hiii 💛

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

18. And Halle, too!

