Black Dad Appreciation: These Pics Prove John Legend Is The Cutest, Cuddliest Father Of All Time

Posted 1 hour ago

View this post on Instagram

bonjour!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The Legends are just too cute. Seriously, we can’t take it. Between John and Miles’ twinsie moments and Chrissy Teigen‘s super hilarious —yet relatable — parenting, it’s too much to handle.

In the last 24 hours alone, Chrissy has blessed the world with an adorable family photo, two precious videos in which she shows us how she and little Luna compromise, and a poolside pic of John and his mini-me that went viral almost immediately.

Legend family preciousness is bewitching and we’re pretty sure it could actually incite baby fever. In the first clip, Chrissy holds “Candy Court.”

View this post on Instagram

candy court is in session. part 1/2.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“I now call to order the meeting of the candy. First off, Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy,” she asks her baby girl. Sitting confidently next to her dad, Luna responds “I want the candy cause I want it and I like it” and John seems really impressed that Luna know what she wants, as are we.

When she’s told she has to have a really good reason for why she should be given the candy, Luna once again responds,”I like it.” Sounds fair enough to us!

See how the rest of candy court goes in the clips below. Plus, more of John and his beautiful family to follow.

View this post on Instagram

we have reached a settlement.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

1.

View this post on Instagram

da bears!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Sticker makeovers by Luna

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

🦒🦒 Santa Barbara 🦒🦒

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

by far the stupidest thing you will see today

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy Shark + Luna Shark

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

JOY - highland park. SO GOOD.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

💕❤️💕

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

wow they grow up so fast

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

pooped!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

I miss my sea puppies PHOTO CREDIT @jenatkinhair

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

my twin boys

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

carousel for miles and daddy! #happy40

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

all the bears!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

no idea what animal this is but i love it

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

My babies are jetlagged 🇨🇳

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

Luna's in Paris

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

Easter Sonday

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

22.

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

Twins

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

Brunch buddies

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

26.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

27.

View this post on Instagram

"Dada's shoulders"

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

