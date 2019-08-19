GotDAMN! The Hottest Celebrity Black Girl Bikini Moments Of Summer ’19

Summer isn’t over just yet, but it’s definitely coming to a close — and we think we did Meg Thee Stallion‘s call to Hot Girl action justice.

From entertainment to politics, Black women are the crème de la crème and the summertime just makes our glow brighter, us being the melanated queens that we are and all. Just before the warm weather dips out, we thought we’d pay homage to the Black celeb beauties who’ve been showing off and showing out all season. Meg is an obvious contender, as well as Lizzo and all that JUICE, but you might also be surprised to find your fave reality star or socialite sitting pretty on this list.

Check out the hottest black girl moments in Hollywood below and stay tuned as we continue to update it.