CLOSE
HomeViral Moments

GotDAMN! The Hottest Celebrity Black Girl Bikini Moments Of Summer ’19

Posted 6 hours ago

View this post on Instagram

Outta town 🐆

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Summer isn’t over just yet, but it’s definitely coming to a close — and we think we did Meg Thee Stallion‘s call to Hot Girl action justice.

From entertainment to politics, Black women are the crème de la crème and the summertime just makes our glow brighter, us being the melanated queens that we are and all. Just before the warm weather dips out, we thought we’d pay homage to the Black celeb beauties who’ve been showing off and showing out all season. Meg is an obvious contender, as well as Lizzo and all that JUICE, but you might also be surprised to find your fave reality star or socialite sitting pretty on this list.

Check out the hottest black girl moments in Hollywood below and stay tuned as we continue to update it.

1.

View this post on Instagram

🔥😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Can we keep goin?

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Python Princess 🐍🐍

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#WobbleUpVIDEO out now 🎀🍭🧁

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Choose your fighter 😤😜

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Need vs Want #revolvesummer @revolve

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Handle me? Who gone handle me? 👅

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Natural ting

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

Dior circa. 2000

A post shared by Jennifer Williams (@jenniferwilliams) on

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

View this post on Instagram

real hot girl shit💋

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close