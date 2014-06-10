Cast Of “Pretty Little Liars” Style Transformations (PHOTOS)

1. Lucy Hale – ThenSource:Valerie Macon/Getty Images
2. Lucy Hale – Now
3. Lucy Hale – Now
4. Lucy Hale – Now
5. Shay Mitchell – Then
6. Shay Mitchell – Now
7. Shay Mitchell – Now
8. Shay Mitchell – Now
9. Ashley Benson – Then
10. Ashley Benson – Now
11. Ashley Benson – Now
12. Ashley Benson – Now
13. Troian Bellisario – Then
14. Troian Bellisario – Now
15. Troian Bellisario – Now
16. Troian Bellisario – Now
17. Sasha Pieterse – Then
18. Sasha Pieterse – Now
19. Sasha Pieterse – Now
20. Sasha Pieterse – Now
21. The Cast – Then
22. The Cast – Now
23. The Cast – Now
You May Also Like