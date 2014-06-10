ashley benson , lucy hale , pretty little liars
Home

Cast Of “Pretty Little Liars” Style Transformations (PHOTOS)

Posted June 10, 2014

1. Lucy Hale – Then

Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images

2. Lucy Hale – Now

3. Lucy Hale – Now

4. Lucy Hale – Now

5. Shay Mitchell – Then

6. Shay Mitchell – Now

7. Shay Mitchell – Now

8. Shay Mitchell – Now

9. Ashley Benson – Then

10. Ashley Benson – Now

11. Ashley Benson – Now

12. Ashley Benson – Now

13. Troian Bellisario – Then

14. Troian Bellisario – Now

15. Troian Bellisario – Now

16. Troian Bellisario – Now

17. Sasha Pieterse – Then

18. Sasha Pieterse – Now

19. Sasha Pieterse – Now

20. Sasha Pieterse – Now

21. The Cast – Then

22. The Cast – Now

23. The Cast – Now

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close