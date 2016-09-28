Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups

Take a moment to celebrate our four-legged friends following Montreal’s ban on pit bull and pit bull-like dogs.
1. Joe Budden takes a moment to reflect with his BFFs.
2. Jessica Biel is all about her four-legged friends.Source:Splash News
3. “Twelve years together, fourteen years old. witnessing this sweet boy age has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. cherishing the time I have left with him. #patch #seniordog #whorescuedwho #adoptdontshop,” Sophia Bush wrote of her furry BFF.
4. Irina Shayk steals a kiss from this heartthrob pit.Source:Splash News
5. Liam Hemsworth is almost as handsome as his pal.
6. Gisele Bündchen’s pups make her this happy.
7. This cute pup got good morning kisses from a refreshed and excited Miley Cyrus.
8. Kaley Cuoco and her pit get a little sunshine together.Source:Splash News
9. “I need to give some love to Ice and i’s 1st babies..they don’t shine as much now that Chanel is here > @spartandmax,” wrote extreme dog lover Coco of her bulldogs.
