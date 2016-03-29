Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

1. Singer-songwriter KehlaniSource:Getty
Kehlani faced public ridicule after ex-boyfriend PARTYNEXTDOOR posted a photo of her in his bed. Kehlani was accused of cheating on bae Kyrie Irving and following a slew of memes, attempted suicide the same night.
2. Actor Wentworth MillerSource:Getty
Especially admired for his role in the television series “Prison Break,” Wentworth gained weight in 2010 during a very difficult period in his life. Today, after being made aware of a fat-shaming meme, he eloquently wrote about overcoming his darkest days.
3. UFC fighter Ronda RouseySource:Getty
Ronda lost her championship title to fighter Holly Holm, and said on The Ellen Show that she immediately contemplated suicide because “no one gives a shit about me anymore without this.”
4. Actress Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry told PEOPLE magazine that she tried to commit suicide when her marriage to David Justice was over.
5. Rapper EminemSource:Getty
When then-girlfriend Kim Scott attempted to split from Em, he tried to commit suicide by overdosing on Tylenol.
6. Comedian Richard PryorSource:Getty
At 40 years old, Richard Pryor attempted suicide by pouring rum all over his body and then lighting himself on fire.
7. Rapper Kanye WestSource:Getty
Back in 2010, the musician and designer revealed there were times he “contemplated suicide,” adding, “I will not give up on life again.”
8. Actor Robin WilliamsSource:Getty
According to Robin’s widow, what led to the legend’s suicide was actually a rare brain disease called Lewy body dementia. Robin was found hanging by a belt back in 2014.
9. Rock star Kurt CobainSource:Getty
The Nirvana frontman shot himself and left a suicide note behind that reportedly read, “Frances and Courtney, I’ll be at your altar. Please keep going Courtney, for Frances for her life will be so much happier without me. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU.”