Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Posted March 29, 2016

1. Singer-songwriter Kehlani

Kehlani performing Source:Getty

Kehlani faced public ridicule after ex-boyfriend PARTYNEXTDOOR posted a photo of her in his bed. Kehlani was accused of cheating on bae Kyrie Irving and following a slew of memes, attempted suicide the same night.

2. Actor Wentworth Miller

The CW Network's 2015 Upfront - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Especially admired for his role in the television series “Prison Break,” Wentworth gained weight in 2010 during a very difficult period in his life. Today, after being made aware of a fat-shaming meme, he eloquently wrote about overcoming his darkest days.

3. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Furious 7' Source:Getty

Ronda lost her championship title to fighter Holly Holm, and said on The Ellen Show that she immediately contemplated suicide because “no one gives a shit about me anymore without this.”

4. Actress Halle Berry

Entertainment Industry Foundation Hosts Star-Studded Telecast For Teachers And Students - Roaming Show Source:Getty

Halle Berry told PEOPLE magazine that she tried to commit suicide when her marriage to David Justice was over.

5. Rapper Eminem

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

When then-girlfriend Kim Scott attempted to split from Em, he tried to commit suicide by overdosing on Tylenol.

6. Comedian Richard Pryor

Taping of 'Midday Live' - November 1, 1977 Source:Getty

At 40 years old, Richard Pryor attempted suicide by pouring rum all over his body and then lighting himself on fire.

7. Rapper Kanye West

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 3, 2016 Source:Getty

Back in 2010, the musician and designer revealed there were times he “contemplated suicide,” adding, “I will not give up on life again.”

8. Actor Robin Williams

Happy Feet Two - European Premiere - Inside Arrivals Source:Getty

According to Robin’s widow, what led to the legend’s suicide was actually a rare brain disease called Lewy body dementia. Robin was found hanging by a belt back in 2014.

9. Rock star Kurt Cobain

Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA Source:Getty

The Nirvana frontman shot himself and left a suicide note behind that reportedly read, “Frances and Courtney, I’ll be at your altar. Please keep going Courtney, for Frances for her life will be so much happier without me. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU.”

