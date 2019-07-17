Snack Or Meal? Here’s What Your Fave Celebs Will Look Like When They’re Much, MUCH Older

If you’ve ever wondered what you or anybody else will look like when they are over the hill, there’s an app for that.

It seems every week there’s a new wave and this week is no different, as celebrities and everyday folk alike are now obsessed with FaceApp. If you haven’t heard of the app, it has the ability to age your photos, showing you what you’d potentially look like when you’re much, much older.

Tons of celebs have hilariously participated, including Lebron James, Drake, Lil Nas X, the Jonas bros, and more. Even celebs who aren’t voluntarily posting their FaceApp pics are being put through the old age wringer via: @oldcelebslol

As you can SEE, Beyoncé and Cardi B are still clearly killing sh*t. See what more of your faves could look like when they get to be like 105 (because you know Black don’t crack prior to) and laugh out loud with us.