Snack Or Meal? Here’s What Your Fave Celebs Will Look Like When They’re Much, MUCH Older

Posted July 17, 2019

If you’ve ever wondered what you or anybody else will look like when they are over the hill, there’s an app for that.

It seems every week there’s a new wave and this week is no different, as celebrities and everyday folk alike are now obsessed with FaceApp. If you haven’t heard of the app, it has the ability to age your photos, showing you what you’d potentially look like when you’re much, much older.

Tons of celebs have hilariously participated, including Lebron James, Drake, Lil Nas X, the Jonas bros, and more. Even celebs who aren’t voluntarily posting their FaceApp pics are being put through the old age wringer via: @oldcelebslol

View this post on Instagram

@iamcardib 💃🏻💃🏻

A post shared by Old Celebs lol (@oldcelebslol) on

As you can SEE, Beyoncé and Cardi B are still clearly killing sh*t. See what more of your faves could look like when they get to be like 105 (because you know Black don’t crack prior to) and laugh out loud with us.

1. Somebody said “Less Life” and we just about died.

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2. Looking like Richard Roundtree.

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

3. Um………

View this post on Instagram

OMJ. Old man Jonas.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

4. Whew, chile.

5. Abuelo Yankee

View this post on Instagram

El Sugar Daddy 👨🏽‍🦳😂

A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on

6. Way too realistic…

View this post on Instagram

Ok. Enough now...

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

7. Like WAY, way too realistic.

View this post on Instagram

feeling cute might delete later 😌

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

8. We’re not mad at this.

View this post on Instagram

This would be totally cool with me

A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on

9. Is he missing a tooth?

View this post on Instagram

Felt cute might die later

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

10. Smooth Harlem playa…

View this post on Instagram

Handsome old legend

A post shared by LuLu (@asapferg) on

11. Dare we say it… Bron Bron STILL a joint!

