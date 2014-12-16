Celebrities Who Willingly Went Nude In 2014 (NSFW PHOTOS)

1. Kim Kardashian attempts to #BreakTheInternet with racy photos for PAPER magazine.
2. Kim Kardashian puts her famous booty front and center for PAPER magazine.
3. And then went full-frontal.
4. Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning.
5. Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning.
6. Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy shoot for DeJour magazine was stunning.
7. Chelsea Handler nailed her Kim K spoof.
8. Rihanna for Lui magazine.
9. Bad gal.
10. Rihanna for Lui magazine.
11. Rihanna for Lui magazine.
12. Rihanna for Lui magazine.
13. RiRi shut it down in this see-through dress she wore at the CFDA Awards.
14. Back view…Perfection.
15. Rihanna oiled up for Esquire.
16. The beautiful Kelly Rowland for ELLE.
17. That time Amber Rose released her own nudes.
18. Kendall Jenner’s LOVE mag shoot.
19. Kendall Jenner’s LOVE mag shoot.
20. Cara Delevingne rocks nothing for Tom Ford.
21. Madonna freed her nipples for Interview Magazine.
22. Christina Aguilera is stunning.
23. Nia Long perfect for Allure.
24. Jenna Dewan-Tatum bares it all.
25. Kristen Bell for Allure.
26. Miranda Kerr’s sultry shoot for GQ.
27. Miranda Kerr’s sultry shoot for GQ.
28. Miranda Kerr’s sultry shoot for GQ.
29. Miley Cyrus went completely topless for Vogue Germany.
30. And for LOVE magazine.
31. Miley also posed nude for W mag.
32. K. Michelle promoting her new album with sexy nudes.
33. K. Michelle’s “Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?” album cover.
34. Wiz Khalifa poured water all over his naked body.
35. Chrissy Teigen on the cover of GQ Mexico.
36. And then teased us once more on Instagram.
37. As did Kaylin Garcia…
38. And Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq.
39. Rita Ora topless for Terry Richardson.
40. Rita Ora topless for Terry Richardson.
41. A pregnant Alicia Keys bares her nude bump for a good cause.
42. Venus Williams’ side profile for ESPN.
43. Scout Willis exercising her right to #FreeTheNipple.
44. Zoe Saldana in Women’s Health magazine.
45. Zoe Saldana in Women’s Health magazine.
46. Oh, hello… Jared Leto poses nude for Terry Richardson.
47. Former 3LW’s Kiely Williams for the Be You campaign.Source:be you
You May Also Like