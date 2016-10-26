CLOSE
These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Posted October 26, 2016

1. Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara and her NFL hunk found love and never looked back. Even in the face of extreme saltiness, they continued to prosper as a couple – they’re currently expecting their first kid together.

2. Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

Kevin & Eniko have been holding each other down for nearly a decade, and in that time, their love has only grown and blossomed. The newlyweds have really been enjoying marriage – and we’re here for it!

3. Drake & Rihanna

Drake & Rihanna

We know what you’re thinking and sure, these two may not technically be together at the moment – but they’re in love & really, it’s only a matter of time before they make it official.

4. DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck

Lil Wayne Welcome Home Party Hosted By Cash Money Records Source:Getty

DJ Khaled doesn’t show off his wifey too often, but her presence is always felt. You have to respect the woman taking care of the man with all the major keys. They also just welcomed a little major key themselves.

