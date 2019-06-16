celebrity dads , chris brown , cool dad
Famous Fathers Who Put The ‘Cool’ In Cool Dad

Posted 7 hours ago

Is it just us, or do people tend to forget it’s Father’s Day until the day before it’s Father’s Day?

We prepare gifts and trips for our moms sometimes months before Mother’s Day rolls around. Been when it comes to celebrating our dad’s, the urgency is just different.

Most of us are use to our pops not caring as much about things like holidays and gifts. Hell, some of them don’t even care about their birthdays. But just as much as honor and celebrate the women in our lives without an issue, we should do the same for pops. In honor of Father’s Day 2019, check our list of famous fathers who put the “cool” in cool dad.

1. Hov has made more songs about Blue than he has about his wife Bey! Real love.

#Throwback

2. Khaled is the dad of the year. Hands down

FATHER OF ASAHD

3. It’s not hard to tell the Wiz loves being a dad to little Sebastian.

4. Steph Curry’s such a cool dad, he let’s oldest daughter Riley steal his shine during post game interviews.

5. Chano’s daughter Kensli is the SPITTING image of her pops. Twinsies!

Working on my business.

6. Who wouldn’t want Diddy to be their dad.

L O V E S F A M I L Y ❤️

7. Will Smith is the GOAT of cool dads.

8. With Game as your dad, you probably never have to worry about bullies.

She pulls me through... True love ❤️

9. Kanye West may be a lot of things — and being a dope dad is one of them.

Party of 5

10. Kevin Hart’s babies are all over his IG.

#Harts

11. Iman was born to be a dad.

Goodmorning from me and the twins

