Black dads , chance the rapper
Black Dad Appreciation: 15 Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

Posted 3 hours ago

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This week we want to highlight one of our favorite celebrity dads, Chance The Rapper. Recently welcoming a second child into his beautiful family, he announced this week that he would be postponing his upcoming tour to be the best father and husband he can be. In a viral message posted to Instagram, Chance pretty much said he knows better so he’s going to do better.

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” he announced. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW.”
Check out some of his most adorable dad moments below.

My mom taught me kindness. Not the kind of kindness you learn about in kindergarten, but specifically the unrelenting kindness that Jesus taught about. If you have met my mother you know she has a heart that could block out the whole sun, its so big. I learned the spirit of giving from my mother. She often asks me if I’m happy. And I always hesitate because I know she’s really asking if I’m at peace. Not the kind of peace you get from getting everything you want, or even the kind of peace that comes from the lack of disturbances and tribulation. She means the peace that comes with a relationship and close proximity to the Prince of Peace. And when I remember those things I am my best self. Thank you mom you raised me right.

Kensli and Charlie

Working on my business.

Kensli on the set of Black Panther in Atlanta

Kensli's first Disney.

Come through Queen.

Missing my family something crazy today.

