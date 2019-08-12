CLOSE
Chloe x Halle , hot girl summer
90% Class, 10% Sass: 34 Must-See Instagram Moments From Chloe x Halle

Posted August 12, 2019

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Chloe and Halle are extremely hard workers, but we also imagine the beautiful sisters are having the time of their lives.

They’ve got Beyoncé (and possibly Blue Ivy) on speed dial, are fan-favorites on the hit show Grown-ish, have flourishing music careers, and more. Halle was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which nearly broke the internet, and did we mention they’re gorgeous?

Over the weekend, the duo took to their joint Instagram account to confirm that life is POPPIN’. Using the Triller app, they posted a cute clip dancing to Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” anthem featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. The internet quickly commented on how beautiful they both are.

View this post on Instagram

🔥💁🏽‍♀️☀️

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

We love the easy breezy balance they have between sass and class. Check out a whole gallery of the ladies living their best lives below.

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

happy #nationalsistersday 👯‍♀️🦋

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

brown skin girl 🍫

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

hot girl summer 💋

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

brown skin, shiny things 💎

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

mufasa x scar 🦁 #wearableartgala

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

✨🌈somewhere over the rainbow

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

strawberry kisses 🍓

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

a lil bit of the matrix last night 👽

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

just hangin out 😉

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

H V D 💕

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

19.

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

well hello there 😏

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

22.

View this post on Instagram

giving rainbow vibes on a rainy day 🌈

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

23.

24.

25.

26.

View this post on Instagram

on cloud 9 ☁️🍀

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

29.

View this post on Instagram

🎾🔫💙🦋

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

30.

31.

View this post on Instagram

ya lookin like a million bucks 💸

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

32.

33.

View this post on Instagram

all black everything 🖤

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

34.

