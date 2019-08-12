90% Class, 10% Sass: 34 Must-See Instagram Moments From Chloe x Halle

Chloe and Halle are extremely hard workers, but we also imagine the beautiful sisters are having the time of their lives.

They’ve got Beyoncé (and possibly Blue Ivy) on speed dial, are fan-favorites on the hit show Grown-ish, have flourishing music careers, and more. Halle was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which nearly broke the internet, and did we mention they’re gorgeous?

ALSO READ: Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks In One Instagram Post

LISTEN: Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Over the weekend, the duo took to their joint Instagram account to confirm that life is POPPIN’. Using the Triller app, they posted a cute clip dancing to Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” anthem featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. The internet quickly commented on how beautiful they both are.

We love the easy breezy balance they have between sass and class. Check out a whole gallery of the ladies living their best lives below.