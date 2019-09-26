Ay Dios Mio: 22 Gorgeous Photos Of Christina Milian

Christina Milian has a lot to celebrate today.

The actress recenty put out a new romantic comedy titled Falling In Love and has a baby on the way with her super handsome boyfriend Matt Pokora. Their love is straight out of a movie — they even have the same birthday, September 26!

She hit Instagram with a sweet message and sexy photo of their coupledom…

“#tbt With my Birthday Twin, Back when we found out we were 2 months preggers, on our 2nd year of this beautiful romance.. 🤗🤗,” she wrote. “And now it all comes full circle in 2020 with 2 kiddos! I don’t know what any of that means.. but damn we look good 😭 j/k Here’s ✌🏾u my sexy man who keeps me balanced! ⚖️ I rock with you till the wheels fall off! Happy Birthday to US! J’taime #team26”

On his own IG account, Matt posted a photo with Christina too, calling her his “twin” and a “blessing.” Here at Global Grind, we’ve been fans of Miss Milian for what feels like forever. So, we couldn’t let her day go by without highlighting her beauty. Check her out.