Christina Milian , photo gallery
Ay Dios Mio: 22 Gorgeous Photos Of Christina Milian

Posted 19 hours ago

FOX Summer TCA Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Christina Milian has a lot to celebrate today.

The actress recenty put out a new romantic comedy titled Falling In Love and has a baby on the way with her super handsome boyfriend Matt Pokora. Their love is straight out of a movie — they even have the same birthday, September 26!

She hit Instagram with a sweet message and sexy photo of their coupledom…

“#tbt With my Birthday Twin, Back when we found out we were 2 months preggers, on our 2nd year of this beautiful romance.. 🤗🤗,” she wrote. “And now it all comes full circle in 2020 with 2 kiddos! I don’t know what any of that means.. but damn we look good 😭 j/k Here’s ✌🏾u my sexy man who keeps me balanced! ⚖️ I rock with you till the wheels fall off! Happy Birthday to US! J’taime #team26”

On his own IG account, Matt posted a photo with Christina too, calling her his “twin” and a “blessing.” Here at Global Grind, we’ve been fans of Miss Milian for what feels like forever. So, we couldn’t let her day go by without highlighting her beauty. Check her out.

diligent 🐆💨 pic by: @mderricotte

Sending a 💋 from a 🌹 @fashionnova

