CONCRETE CATWALK: Cassie Works It In NYC (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: splash
2. 2. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: splash
3. 3. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: splash
4. 4. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: twitter
5. 5. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: twitter
6. 6. Cassie hands out ice cream sandwiches and dances in the street in NYC. photo credit: twitter
You May Also Like
comments – add yours