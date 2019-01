Crown Royal’s HBCULove Tailgate Experience Comes To Atlanta

Atlanta was the home of Crown Royal’s latest #HBCULove tailgate experience. On December 15th, Crown Royal brought the #HBCULove Tailgate to Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. Fans stopped by to root for their team at the 2018 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl. The North Carolina A&T Aggies, champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, defeated the Alcorn State Braves, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, in a close game with a score of 24–22. Despite who you were rooting for, everyone still came together at the #HBCULove tailgate for a good time. Attendees were also encouraged to sign the Crown Royal “Wall of Gratitude” sharing what they were most grateful for in exchange for a Crown Royal hoodie or seat cushion. For every signature, One Solution will donate $1 to the HBCA Hall of Fame Foundation.

Check out some of the awesome photos in our gallery.