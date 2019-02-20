Doggy Style: These Stars Are Obsessed With Their Pets

Today is National Love Your Pet day —but shouldn’t everyday be a day to love on your beloved canine, or feline, or whatever non-human animal you call a pet.

Animals can literally become your family if you spend enough time, money and attention on them. Folks have been known to treat their dogs like their kids or their cat like the best friend they wish they had. Unsurprisingly, millenials have found a way to incorporate their pets into their daily routines. Some even have service dogs to accompany them to help deal with anxiety.

Yes, it’s safe to say that an entire generation took pet parenthood to a new level. In an article on MediaPost, Tanya Gazdik wrote,

“For Millennials, a dog or cat isn’t just a pet, it’s a starter child. Eighty-two percent of Millennials are far more likely to feel that getting a pet is part of preparing to have a family. Millennial pet owners are so attached to their pets that 71% would take a pay cut if it meant they could bring their pet(s) to work every day, with 1 in 5 (21%) opting to take a pay cut of 20% or more.”

That’s pretty deep. If you think regular degular millenials are protective and obsessive over their pets, just imagine how rich and famous folks cater to their animals. Just look at the late, great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He wouldn’t go anywhere or do anything without his beloved Choupette.

There are even rumors that Choupette may inherit the designers massive fortune. No word on whether or not that’s true, but either way, that cat has lived a better life that most of us combined. Check out our list below of celebs who are obsessed with their pet.