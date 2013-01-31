Home

Draya Michele Vacations In Costa Rica While Rocking “Mint Swim” (PHOTOS)

Posted January 31, 2013

Leave a comment

1. 1. Draya Michele rocks her “Mint Swim” bathing suit line while vacationing with friends in Costa Rica || Photo Credit: Draya Instagram

2. 2. Draya Michele rocks her “Mint Swim” bathing suit line while vacationing with friends in Costa Rica || Photo Credit: Draya Instagram

3. 3. Draya Michele rocks her “Mint Swim” bathing suit line while vacationing with friends in Costa Rica || Photo Credit: Draya Instagram

4. 4. Draya Michele rocks her “Mint Swim” bathing suit line while vacationing with friends in Costa Rica || Photo Credit: Draya Instagram

5. 5. Draya Michele rocks her “Mint Swim” bathing suit line while vacationing with friends in Costa Rica || Photo Credit: Draya Instagram

Leave a comment
You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close