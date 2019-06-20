CLOSE
Eff A Snack! 14 Times Serayah Looked Like A Whole Meal

Serayah is one of those stars that looks so perfect, it’s almost hard to spot a flaw on the young queen. And it’s not just her physical beauty that brings all the boys to the yard. The Empire star is crazy multi talented. Hence the reason why it seems like everybody and their mama wants to work with her now. The industry is finally catching up on what we already knew.

Earlier this year, she was the main girl in CB’s video “undecided”, which fans went crazy for.

She was also featured on Taylor Bennett’s latest project The American Reject for his sultry single “In My Head”.

Needless to say, Serayah still has more talent up her sleeve that she has yet to reveal. So in honor of the Empire star’s 24th b’day, take a look back at some of her most meal-worthy photos.

1. Fuego

Source:Instagram

2. Num Num

View this post on Instagram

You don’t get it, but you don’t have to 😉

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

Source:Instagram

3. Woah Dere!

View this post on Instagram

Mmm mmm mmm .. So Good 6/29 😏

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

Source:false

4. Babe

View this post on Instagram

Sunday BUN DAY 💋 ~LOVE IT 06.14.19~

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

5. Red Hot Reyah!

Source:false

6. Gorg.

Source:false

7. Drip, Drip.

View this post on Instagram

Your love is what I desire

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

Source:false

8. Smokin’!

Source:false

9. Cutieeee.

Source:false

10. A moment.

View this post on Instagram

Sitting pretty in pink 🍭

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

Source:false

11. *Fire Emoji*

Source:false

12. Oh, Hey Reyah!

Source:false

13. Servin’

Source:false

14. Without flaws.

View this post on Instagram

🎬

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah) on

Source:false
