Eff A Snack! 14 Times Serayah Looked Like A Whole Meal

Serayah is one of those stars that looks so perfect, it’s almost hard to spot a flaw on the young queen. And it’s not just her physical beauty that brings all the boys to the yard. The Empire star is crazy multi talented. Hence the reason why it seems like everybody and their mama wants to work with her now. The industry is finally catching up on what we already knew.

Earlier this year, she was the main girl in CB’s video “undecided”, which fans went crazy for.

The “Undecided” video was sooo cute! Chris, Serayah and the dancers looked good and they did amazing! It was simple yet still a creative concept. It made sense. I’m proud!😭😭👏🏾👏🏾 — THA GREAT 🏁 (@Creativekhid) January 4, 2019

She was also featured on Taylor Bennett’s latest project The American Reject for his sultry single “In My Head”.

Needless to say, Serayah still has more talent up her sleeve that she has yet to reveal. So in honor of the Empire star’s 24th b’day, take a look back at some of her most meal-worthy photos.