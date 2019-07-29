Fire In Real Life: 14 Unbelievable Photos Of ‘Euphoria’ Actress Alexa Demie

Last night’s episode of Euphoria was a lot to take in, as Zendaya Coleman‘s character got real about depression, addiction, and bipolar disorder. So far, the story has been intriguing to watch as writer Sam Levinson has done a great job of building each persona out — and one person we hope we get to know a little more is Maddie, played by 24-year-old actress Alexa Demie.

Maddie is the confident, fly, popular, outspoken high school girl we all know too well and her boyfriend is, of course, the most popular high school jock in the neighborhood, Nate. While we’ve gotten some backstory, it isn’t enough to explain why Maddie is as trifling as she is. If you’ve been watching, then you know she led Nate to believe she was raped, when in fact she cheated on him by choice. Nate, who seems to know Maddie was lying, beat her side piece up anyway. Later, after Nate assaults Maddie in a separate argument then nearly gets caught, the two blame Maddie’s bruises on the guy she accused of raping her. Yep, Euphoria is that twisted.

Last night, Alexa took to Instagram to get everyone excited for a new episode. While her character took a backseat in this week’s chapter (with writers focusing more on Cassie, Rue, Fez, and Nate), Alexa stole the show with a selfie that reminded us she’s fly in real life too.

More of her fire IG moments below and hopefully we get more insight into what’s really going on in that warped brain of Maddie’s. Stay tuned.