Everything “Seinfeld” Taught Us About Style

Posted April 29, 2015

1. How to properly rock the endless trend that is the crop top.

2. #Normcore.

3. How to be a baller, shot-caller. Or at least dress like one.

4. “A bra is for ladies. Meet the Bro.”

5. Proper attire for National Lazy Day – or just every Sunday.

6. Buy and wear what you like. Even if it’s polka dots.

7. How to be bold. Ex: wearing fringe before it became a trend.

8. How to wear jeans and a crisp pair of Nikes better than anyone.

9. That bomber jackets and fanny packs will never really go out of style.

10. Been rocking denim on denim since day one.

11. Always horizontal, never vertical. Jerry knew.

