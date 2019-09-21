Fall Friendly Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return Of Sweater Weather

Today marks Autumn Equinox, which technically means it’s the first day of Fall.

Summer was fun, but now it’s time for colorful leaves, bonfires and most of all sweater weather. Saying goodbye to your tank tops and shorts maybe difficult to do; but when you think of all the cool looks you can pull off in the breezy weather, your mind will change with the quickness.

People who aren’t even fans of chilly weather love Autumn, solely for the endless potential of drips to pull off. The makeup and outfit ideas are so boundless that folks have already started their “Fall Inspiration Look” videos.

While most people may be dwelling on who will be their main candidate for cuffing season, others just want to slay these fall looks for the ‘gram.

It's just about that time of year when girls put their most basic fall flannel outfits and oversized sunglasses on, their boyfriends on a leash, then parade them around the local pumpkin patch for Instagram. — Bruce Harper (@PH1LLy_Phan) September 17, 2018

Moral of the story is, it’s time to get right for Autumn. Whether you’re rocking denim, flannel, a hoodie or sweater, just make sure that Drake, the sweater God himself, would be proud.

Or Pharrell. He’s a sweater God too.

The weather may not have broken fully yet, but that hasn’t stopped folks from pulling out their sweaters and hoodies with the quickness. Check out these celebs honoring the return of sweater weather.

