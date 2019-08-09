Remembering Mike Brown: Most Powerful Photos From The 2014 Ferguson Police Protests

1. Police carrying rifles in riot gear approach a young unarmed man in Ferguson.
2. A man protests as a wall of police hold tight in Ferguson.
3. Officers in riot gear advance on protestors.
4. Protestors hold their hands high in the night sky to signify they are unarmed. Michael Brown was unarmed when he was shot by a Ferguson police officer.
5. A child covers his face with a shirt after police fire tear gas into a crowd.
6. Officers stand guard after firing tear gas into the crowd.
7. A man holds a sign in honor of Michael Brown, the unarmed teen who was killed by Ferguson police on Saturday, August 9, 2014.
8. Police in a tactical vehicle travel down Ferguson streets to meet protestors.
9. A protestor holds up a sign calling for the arrest of the officer who shot Michael Brown.
10. Residents stand in front of a message for police, scribbled on a building in Ferguson.
11. A man approaches a wall of police holding off protestors.
12. A man delivers a powerful message in the form of a t-shirt.
13. Residents flee after police fire tear gas into the crowd.
14. A memorial of candles, flowers and stuffed animals decorate the spot where Michael Brown was shot to death.
15. Police in riot gear and sticks stand guard at a store destroyed in Ferguson riots.
16. A woman holds a powerful sign.
17. A young man shows reporters where a rubber bullet fired by Ferguson police injured him.
18. St. Louis resident and reporter on the ground Antonio French stands in the middle of a cloud after police fire tear gas into the crowd.
You May Also Like