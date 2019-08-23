17 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

Sure, the VMAs are about videos and music — but many of us tune in to see our favorite celebrity couples hit the carpet together. It’s kind of a big deal to be apart of a super star couple during award season. Everyone is tuning in to observe your chemistry, see if your outfits are and sync, and most of all, to see if anyone from the pair runs into a famous ex.

It’s different for people like Kanye West though. He went from drinking Hennessy on the VMA red carpet with Amber Rose to giving her a shoutout on stage while he was with then new wife Kim Kardashian.

Nothings more epic than seeing a couple you ship attend an award show together looking happy, coordinated and in love. We can’t wait to see which lovebirds hit the carpet together at this year’s Video Music Awards, which air Sunday night on MTV.

But until then, scroll down for some of the most iconic couple moments in VMA history.