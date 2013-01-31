Hadiya Pendleton, Teen Who Performed At Obama’s Inauguration, Shot Dead In Chicago (PHOTOS)

1. 1. Students at King College Prep decorated Hadiya Pendleton’s locker to honor the slain 15-year-old.
2. 2. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
3. 3. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
4. 4. Hadiya Pendleton, 15, center, poses with her dance troop at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in Washington D.C. The King College Prep High School PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
5. 5. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
6. 6. Hadiya Pendleton and a friend. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
7. 7. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter
8. 8. Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr., his father Nathaniel Pendleton, his mother Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, and Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy attend a press conference in Vivian Gordon Harsh Park in Chicago to announce a reward for information in the shooting. PHOTO SOURCE: Chicago Tribune
9. 9. Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr. mourns the death of his big sister. PHOTO SOURCE: Chicago Tribune
You May Also Like
comments – add yours