Hadiya Pendleton, Teen Who Performed At Obama’s Inauguration, Shot Dead In Chicago (PHOTOS)

Posted January 31, 2013

1. 1. Students at King College Prep decorated Hadiya Pendleton’s locker to honor the slain 15-year-old.

2. 2. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

3. 3. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

4. 4. Hadiya Pendleton, 15, center, poses with her dance troop at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in Washington D.C. The King College Prep High School PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

5. 5. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

6. 6. Hadiya Pendleton and a friend. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

7. 7. Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on Tuesday, just days after she performed in President Obama’s inauguration. PHOTO SOURCE: Twitter

8. 8. Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr., his father Nathaniel Pendleton, his mother Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, and Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy attend a press conference in Vivian Gordon Harsh Park in Chicago to announce a reward for information in the shooting. PHOTO SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

9. 9. Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr. mourns the death of his big sister. PHOTO SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

