Excuse ME JaBooBoo?? Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Girlfriends’ Looks Like Now

In case you hadn’t heard, Jill Marie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, and Persia White reunited for an episode of Black-ish that will no doubt induce copious amounts of nostalgia. In a BTS clip that you can watch HERE, Tracee said that when she was approached with the idea, she immediately jumped at the opportunity to come together with her old gal pals.

The four starred on Girlfriends back in the early ’00s and while I was pretty young, I was old enough to know how rare it was for diverse Black women stories to make it on to television. My mama, aunts, and sisters were being represented in a realistic way. Not to mention, the series was hilarious.

Jill Marie Jones a.k.a Toni was probably the funniest of them all (let me know if you disagree???). Selfish put beautiful and popular, she kept us laughing out loud and she was always calling little Jabari EVERYTHING but his name.

Toni called Jabari – Jumani

– Jungle Gym

– Jujubee

– Gymboree

– JEEP CHEROKEE 😭

– Jambalya

– Jamiroquai

– Jimmy Crack Corn

– Jabooki

– Jigaboo

– JOLLY RANCHER LMAOOOO 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — NSA YoungBoy 🧜🏾‍♂️ (@BlacctimusPrime) January 11, 2019

Whether you consider yourself the mama bear of your group…

The sassy one…

The kinda weird, care-free, still finding herself one…

Or …. Toni…

… chances are you relate to at least one of the ladies, or know someone who does. If you missed Black-ish, hit the gallery below to see what they’re all looking like now. SPOILER: A MILLION FREAKING BUCKS!!