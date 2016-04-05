CLOSE
11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

Posted April 5, 2016

1. Nicole Brown was originally O.J.’s mistress.

The Simpsons At Harley Davidson Café Source:Getty

According to reports, O.J. had an affair with Nicole while still married to then-wife Marguerite Whitley. In his 2008 documentary, “O.J.: In His Own Words,” he admitted: “I was unfaithful to both of my wives, and it’s what I’ve regretted most in my life. I liked the way Nicole looked.”

2. O.J. allegedly apologized over Nicole’s casket.

O. J. Simpson And Children Source:Getty

According to Kris Jenner, The Juice cried and said, “I’m sorry, Nic. I’m sorry.”

3. The glove didn’t fit because…

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995 Source:Getty

O.J. Simpson was allegedly on arthritis medication, which prosecutors failed to disclose. The medicine is said to have made his hands swell.

4. Marcia Clark once told Johnnie Cochran she was going commando.

Prosecutors Marcia Clark (L) and Christopher Darde Source:Getty

According to reports, Marcia confirmed rumors she’d told Johnnie Cochran,
“When you’re up there, I want you to think of only one thing: I’m not wearing any underwear,” ahead of his closing arguments.

5. The Bronco chase.

ME.OJ.for mika.1122.RG  O.J. Simpson leaves the Santa Monica Courthouse after a day of testifying Source:Getty

When a police officer reached O.J. on his cell phone, the athlete said sorry for running away, and added he was the only one “who deserved to get hurt.”

6. Almost 95 million people were watching the car chase.

O.J. Simpson White Bronco Chase Source:Getty

Reports say all scheduled television programming was interrupted as every major network broadcasted the chase live.

7. Game 5 of the NBA Finals was also interrupted by the Bronco chase.

O.J. Simpson Source:Getty

Yep, that’s right.

8. The Bronco chase directly affected Domino’s pizza sales.

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 2 Source:Getty

People were too busy watching O.J. Simpson throw his career away to cook, so they ordered Domino’s Pizza and the company experienced record sales.

9. Everything stopped on the day of O.J.’s “Not Guilty” verdict.

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 5 Source:Getty

On October 3rd, 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges brought against him and according to reports, 100 million people were watching internationally.

10. In The Bronco…

1994 Premiere 'Naked Gun 33 1/3' Source:Getty

When O.J. and Al Cowlings turned themselves in after the chase, police found thousands of dollars, a fake goatee and mustache, O.J.’s passport, O.J.’s gun, and clothes in the car.

11. He tried to commit suicide in Khloe Kardashian’s bedroom.

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson (R) listens to testi Source:Getty

It was Khloe’s room that O.J. tried to kill himself in, not Kim’s, Khloe revealed in a recent interview.

