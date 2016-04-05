11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

1. Nicole Brown was originally O.J.’s mistress. Source:Getty According to reports, O.J. had an affair with Nicole while still married to then-wife Marguerite Whitley. In his 2008 documentary, “O.J.: In His Own Words,” he admitted: “I was unfaithful to both of my wives, and it’s what I’ve regretted most in my life. I liked the way Nicole looked.”

2. O.J. allegedly apologized over Nicole’s casket. Source:Getty According to Kris Jenner, The Juice cried and said, “I’m sorry, Nic. I’m sorry.”

3. The glove didn’t fit because… Source:Getty O.J. Simpson was allegedly on arthritis medication, which prosecutors failed to disclose. The medicine is said to have made his hands swell.

4. Marcia Clark once told Johnnie Cochran she was going commando. Source:Getty According to reports, Marcia confirmed rumors she’d told Johnnie Cochran,

“When you’re up there, I want you to think of only one thing: I’m not wearing any underwear,” ahead of his closing arguments.

5. The Bronco chase. Source:Getty When a police officer reached O.J. on his cell phone, the athlete said sorry for running away, and added he was the only one “who deserved to get hurt.”

6. Almost 95 million people were watching the car chase. Source:Getty Reports say all scheduled television programming was interrupted as every major network broadcasted the chase live.

7. Game 5 of the NBA Finals was also interrupted by the Bronco chase. Source:Getty Yep, that’s right.

8. The Bronco chase directly affected Domino’s pizza sales. Source:Getty People were too busy watching O.J. Simpson throw his career away to cook, so they ordered Domino’s Pizza and the company experienced record sales.

9. Everything stopped on the day of O.J.’s “Not Guilty” verdict. Source:Getty On October 3rd, 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges brought against him and according to reports, 100 million people were watching internationally.

10. In The Bronco… Source:Getty When O.J. and Al Cowlings turned themselves in after the chase, police found thousands of dollars, a fake goatee and mustache, O.J.’s passport, O.J.’s gun, and clothes in the car.