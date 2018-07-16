deaths , fun facts , interesting facts
6 Very Interesting Facts About Mosquitoes

Posted July 16, 2018

1. It turns out only the females bite.

2. The females actually bite to feed on your blood…they need the protein to develop their eggs.

3. Many only live up to 2 months, though some reportedly make it to 5 or 6 months…goodbye and good riddance.

4. Some mosquitoes bite frogs and birds instead of humans. That’s right, spread the love.

5. They are considered the most dangerous creature on the planet due to the number of human deaths they cause each year (over 1 million).

6. Pregnant women are said to get bitten twice as much as other people, so cover up ladies!

