6 Very Interesting Facts About Mosquitoes

1. It turns out only the females bite.Source:Getty
2. The females actually bite to feed on your blood…they need the protein to develop their eggs.Source:Getty
3. Many only live up to 2 months, though some reportedly make it to 5 or 6 months…goodbye and good riddance.Source:Getty
4. Some mosquitoes bite frogs and birds instead of humans. That’s right, spread the love.Source:Rovio
5. They are considered the most dangerous creature on the planet due to the number of human deaths they cause each year (over 1 million).Source:Getty
6. Pregnant women are said to get bitten twice as much as other people, so cover up ladies!Source:Splash News
