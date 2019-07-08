CLOSE
fashion , Jaden Smith , wtf
HomePhoto Gallery

21 Icon Years: Jaden Smith’s Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From Boy To Man

Posted July 8, 2019

 

Today marks a major milestone for one of Hollywood’s favorite young stars.

Mr. Jaden Smith has finally reached the big two, one.

It seems like it was just yesterday he was snatching hearts with his breakout role in The Pursuit of Happyness with pops Will Smith. Now, the 21-year-old has built a successful acting and music career with memorable roles and blockbuster tracks. Just last week, he proved his staying power with the release of his second album Erys. Jaden even plays his part in activism, having donated a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan, which is still recovering from their unclean water crisis.

Of course, his star parents are already celebrating their son before Jaden could even post on social media. His mom Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on Instagram with a video, “After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love.”

 

Will went the more funny route, writing, “Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me… Love + Tequila = a Person. 🙂 Happy Bday, J-Diggy.”

 

Along with the music, movies and his celebrity parents, Jaden is also known for his daring fashion sense. Over the years, he’s stunned red carpets or made headlines for rocking the most unconventional outfits.

I mean, the man dressed up in a whole a$$ white Batman suit for his “Batman” music video.

 

He’s definitely one artist not afraid to go there.

Scroll down for some more Jaden fashion moments that amazed, pushed the envelope or were just plain funny.

1. Okay “Thriller” jacket

Jaden Smith Source:Getty

2. Flowing with sis

Jaden Smith shawl and Willow Smith Source:Splash News

3. Not sure what’s going on here…but yes fishnets

Jaden Smith Source:Splash News

4. Tony Stark

Jaden Smith Source:Getty

5. High water bell-bottoms

Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Source:Getty

6. For the animals

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Trendsetta

Jaden Smith skirt Source:Splash News

8. Owning the Met Gala

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Can’t be too careful

Jaden Smith mask Source:Splash News

10. Free the locks

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. This boy luh Batman

Jaden Smith Batman Source:Splash News

Jaden Smith Batman jaden smith,batman

12. Boss

Jaden Smith plaque Source:Splash News

Jaden Smith plaque jaden smith,plaque

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close